Rough sleeper assessment hub in Bedford to reopen to meet 'ongoing need'

Council agreed a three year temporary change of use from offices to assessment hub and bed provision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Borough Council is reopening a temporary rough sleeper assessment hub in Bedford to meet “ongoing need”.

Yesterday’s Planning Committee (November 20) voted unanimously to grant three years’ temporary change of use for 26 Harpur Street from offices to a rough sleeper assessment hub and emergency bed provision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gideon Richards, team leader development management, told the committee that the application was before them as the council was the applicant.

26 Harpur Street. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture June 2023

“The site was previously used in 2019 as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers and a centre for rough sleep assessment,” he added.

“This temporary permission expired in July 2022. Due to the ongoing demand for this type of accommodation, the applicant is seeking a further three-year temporary permission,” he said.

Ward councillor Ben Foley (Green, Greyfriars) said: “I’ve got to say, I’m remarkably unconcerned about this particular application, given that it is an application for temporary accommodation within my ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is about the best possible location within Greyfriars Ward.

“I will be, of course, paying a lot of attention to the operation of the centre when it is in operation, but I have no great concerns about this particular application.”

The three-storey, mid terraced building will have an assessment unit on the ground floor, bedrooms on the first floor, and storage, a kitchen and bathroom facilities on the second.