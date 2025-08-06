Revised plans for Millbrook dog boarding kennel after previous scheme dismissed

File photo of two dogs (photo: adobe)

Revised plans to change the use of and convert a farm building into a dog boarding kennel and shop in Millbrook have been called in by a local councillor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous scheme on a quarter of an acre of land at Dellfield Farm in Woburn Road was refused on appeal in December.

A scaled down application was submitted by applicant Michael Potts to Central Bedfordshire Council last month, and has been called in by Green Party (The Central Bedfordshire Community Network) Ampthill councillor Susan Clinch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the project would impact on an established dog boarding business nearby, while failing to comply with CBC Local Plan policy and requiring overnight accommodation for a kennel worker.

“The use of the building for any commercial operation is unsustainable because of the unsafe vehicle entry and exit of the driveway on to the A507 Woburn Road,” she warned.

“The property lies on a key link between Ampthill and Millbrook along the Greensand Ridge Walk, which is now an enclosed and unpleasant corridor for walkers. The scheme would impact on the character and appearance of the area.”

Bedford-based GC Planning Partnership Limited said in a planning statement on behalf of the applicant, ahead of the appeal: “This application follows a recent refusal for a single storey side extension to create a reception and storage area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These plans were also for a change of use from agriculture, equestrian and dog training to mixed-use, with agriculture, equestrian and kennels, and dog behaviour training.

“A prior notification was granted permission for a change of use of an agricultural building to a retail pet store, according to the statement, “This proposal is to reduce the retail element,” it explained.

“The site lies in a largely open rural location, although there are some residential developments in the wider area of Millbrook. The building re-use is sympathetic to the countryside setting and would reinforce local distinctiveness, without detracting from the tranquillity.

“This application seeks to reduce the size of the retail element. The remainder of the building will be limited to boarding of dogs, which is suitable in the area. The adjacent buildings are also dog boarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, there’s no harm to pedestrian safety. On rights of way, the application proposes that extra signs can be provided and subject to a planning condition.

“The main determining issues are the principle of the development and whether the proposal would be unsafe to users of the footway,” added the statement.

The site is accessed from Woburn Road, along a track which is also a public right of way and lies outside of any settlement envelope, said a planning inspector, dismissing the appeal in December.

“While I understand the locational requirements for the type of use, I find that the location isn’t suitable for the proposed development. There’d be a loss of agricultural land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A scheme should be submitted to show how the project will protect, improve and promote the public rights of way network.”

CBC’s development management committee is expected to consider the plans in due course.

> You can see more public notices, including planning applications, at the Public Notices Portal.