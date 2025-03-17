Retrospective planning application to turn former Bedford pub into a restaurant
The applicants said the site can be dated back to between 1841 to 1876 having been constructed as an inn.
The application is to change the use of the building to a restaurant and Shisha Garden, including the introduction of extraction system and external canopy.
An application to change the use to a restaurant last year was refused with planners saying “insufficient” information was been provided regarding the proposals for the collection, treatment and dispersal of cooking odours and the expected noise.
This application includes a proposed ground floor plan with an extraction flue and canopy extraction in the kitchen.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/00503/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, April 9, 2025.