Retrospective planning application for Bedford house in multiple occupation - which has been in use since 2013

A retrospective planning application has been submitted to change the use of 57 St Peters Street, Bedford, from a single-family home to a small house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The application made to Bedford Borough Council seeks permission to convert the property from a dwelling house. to an HMO for up to six residents.

The application form states that the change of use started in August 2013, and retrospective planning application is required due to “Article 4 direction”.

This takes away the automatic right to convert houses into HMOs, forcing landlords to go through the planning system.

The council’s website states that in October 2020, the council’s Executive agreed to a non-immediate Article 4(1) Direction for the urban areas of Bedford and Kempston to come into force the following month.

It adds that the council wanted “to better manage the impact of small HMOs”.

The mid-19th century townhouse is located within the St Peters Conservation Area and is described in the supporting heritage statement as contributing positively to the area’s character through its traditional red brick construction, pitched roof and period detailing.

According to the statement, no external alterations are proposed. The front elevation and architectural character of the building would remain unchanged, with only internal reconfiguration required to meet HMO standards such as bedroom sizes, fire safety and amenity provision.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01575/S73A.

The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, October 10, 2025.