Report into homelessness in Bedford is a 'difficult read' - but fears raised that it 'sounds illegal'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A report commissioned by Bedford Borough Council to tackle the rise in temporary accommodation needs is a “difficult read”, a senior councillor has said.

But some of the suggestions made in the Homeless Service Diagnostic Report are “unambiguously unlawful” a member of the public has claimed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council’s portfolio holder for community safety, regulatory services and housing, councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant (Conservative, Great Barford) told the Housing Committee (February 14): “From the first day I joined the Cabinet it came very quickly clear to me that there was a huge issue with temporary accommodation.

Borough Hall, Bedford. Image LDRS

“And I felt that we couldn’t simply blame the national picture and we need to make sure that we were doing the best we could locally as well

“At my request officers commissioned experts to have a deep dive into the service to fully understand how it was performing. The diagnostic in front of you tonight is the result, it is a difficult read however.

“It’s only now that light has been shone on the service that we can properly rebuild the service.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the meeting, Bedford resident Mike Hyden said he was a former council employee who became a whistle-blower on the homelessness service it provided.

He claimed this included “discrimination against people with various protected characteristics”.

“I was very concerned to read some of the suggestions made by the Homeless Service Diagnostic document, and I believe some of them are unambiguously unlawful,” he said. “I’m very concerned that Bedford Borough Council will unlawfully deny safe housing to vulnerable local residents should all these recommendations be endorsed.”

Councillor Dean Crofts (Lib Dem, Kingsbrook) said: “Some of the sections of the report sound illegal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The report reads like a corporate report to save money rather than a legal report where we’ve got trained housing staff trying to meet the law,” he said.

Lee Phanco, chief officer for assessment, application, and business support, said: “There should be nothing implied in the report that is suggesting that the council will be acting unlawfully in terms of its approach to homelessness.”

Following the meeting, the council sent a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Bedford Borough Council is unequivocally committed to meeting its statutory homelessness duties.