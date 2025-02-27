Recognition of friendship to celebrate Bedford's links with Sant'Angelo Muxaro in Sicily

Sant’Angelo Muxaro, Province of Agrigento, Sicily Screenshot Google Street Maps (C)2025 Google Image Capture June 2024

A “Recognition of Friendship” between Bedford and Sant’Angelo Muxaro in Sicily, will “reinforce and celebrate” Bedford borough’s rich diversity, encourage tourism, build links and help experience new cultures, councillors heard.

During last night’s Full Council (Wednesday, February 26) councillor John Wheeler (Conservative, Wootton and Kempston Rural) said his motion to recognise Bedford’s link with a “little village on top of a mountain” wasn’t just a gesture.

“It is a recognition of the incredible contributions they have made to our town since the 1950s,” he said.

“80 per cent of the villagers came over after the second world war to work in the brick works.

“Arriving with all the qualities that really describe a true Bedfordian; courage, hope, and the willingness to meet challenges head on.

Their culture, history, experience, passion, and culture are crucial to what makes Bedford.

“This is more than just a symbolic act, it is an opportunity to celebrate our borough’s rich diversity.

“It’s a chance to build lasting links through shared experiences, events, and initiatives.”

The councillors voted in favour of the motion.