Pub near Bedford 'not viable' say developers hoping to transform it into a house

The Bedford Arms in Souldrop (Picture courtesy of Everard Cole)

Developers behind plans to convert the former Bedford Arms pub in Souldrop into a house say there’s no commercial future for the business — despite objections from residents who insist it could thrive.

A new planning statement submitted to Bedford Borough Council argues the pub has been “extensively and persistently marketed” for more than two years, including a price drop from £425,000 to £385,000 and more than 20 viewings.

The applicant says no offers were received from commercial operators, and only residential interest has come forward — showing, they argue, that the pub is no longer viable.

However, they added that there are no financial records available for the previous tenant operators to prove the public house use is not economically viable.

They also note that the community has not attempted to register the building as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) or made a formal offer to purchase it.

The statement adds that the council currently cannot demonstrate a five-year supply of housing land — a shortfall that triggers the national presumption in favour of sustainable development.

“The benefits of delivering a new home outweigh the loss of the pub,” the applicant claims, pointing to the use of the village hall as an alternative community venue.

But a strongly worded objection posted over the weekend disputes those claims.

“We personally knew the landlords who ran the Bedford Arms before the most recent tenants,” one objector wrote. “They told us directly that the business was viable and successful. This wasn’t in the distant past — it proves the pub can thrive under the right management.”

The objector also accused the owners of setting an “inflated price with restrictive overage clauses,” which they say discouraged genuine interest from hospitality operators.

“By the time the price was dropped and restrictions lifted, the opportunity for serious interest had passed,” they added.

They dismissed the idea that the village hall is a substitute, describing it as “occasionally hired for events — not a place that’s open daily, serving food and drink, creating jobs, or supporting spontaneous socialising.”

A ward councillor has called in the application, meaning it will go before a planning committee if recommended for approval by planning officers.

More details can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal. The public consultation runs until Tuesday, May 27.