£300k for Bedford's first padel tennis court approved by mayor
The decision, signed by mayor Tom Wootton on Wednesday (July 30) and published yesterday, forms part of the council’s Sports Facilities Strategic Review and aligns with its Medium Term Financial Strategy.
It is expected to generate an annual net income of £40,000 for the complex through increased usage, offering a projected payback period of 7.5 years.
The report to the mayor said there is currently no provision in the borough for padel, a fast-growing racket sport in Europe.
It added the Mowsbury site was chosen due to its complementary sporting offer, central location, and access from rural areas.
A four-week public consultation held in May and June 2025 found strong support for the proposal. Of the 456 respondents, 82 per cent said improvements would encourage them to use the facility more, and nearly 50 per cent expressed interest in trying padel if courts were available locally.
Construction will be delivered by Alliance Leisure under the UK Leisure Framework, with permanent courts intended to be located within the existing car park footprint.
RIBA design stages 2 to 4 will determine the final configuration, subject to planning approval. Disruption to parking during construction is expected to be minimal with mitigation plans in place.
An Equality Analysis concluded the courts would benefit people of all ages and abilities, offering accessible and affordable physical activity. Attention is being given to design inclusivity, particularly for users with mobility needs or visual impairments.
The decision can be implemented on August 11, 2025 if it is not called in for debate by councillors.
If completed on schedule, the courts are expected to open by March 2026.
