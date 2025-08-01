£2.5 million refurbishment of Kempston Pool and Fitness Centre set to start next year

Kempston Pool Screenshot Google StreetView (C)2025 Google Image capture May 2017

Bedford’s mayor has greenlit a £2.5 million refurbishment of Kempston Pool and Fitness Centre, with construction work scheduled to begin in April 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Tom Wootton approved the Capital Business Case via an executive decision dated July 30, 2025.

The upgrade is part of the Council’s Sports Facilities Strategic Review and aims to modernise the facility, improve accessibility, and reduce net operating costs by £355,000 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally built in 1991, Kempston Pool is considered outdated by users, with worn changing facilities and a decommissioned sauna.

The revamp includes a remodelled entrance and reception, a refurbished “Changing Village,” new sauna and steam rooms, and expanded fitness facilities via a mezzanine rather than a previously proposed extension, an adjustment made to meet budget constraints.

The fitness facilities will close for about 16 weeks during construction, though swimming access will be maintained via temporary changing areas.

A public consultation in spring 2025 drew 683 responses, with 80 per cent of respondents saying they would use the facility more or start using it after redevelopment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgrades are designed to increase membership and better meet community health and wellness needs.

The report to the mayor said this project supports the Council’s Medium Term Financial Strategy and its broader goals of improving public health, stimulating local economic growth, and providing inclusive, sustainable leisure services.

The scheme is expected to pay for itself within seven years through increased income.

Councillors have until August 11, 2025 to call this decision in for a debate.