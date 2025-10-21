£14,000 spent on bottled water after bacteria found in Bedford Borough Hall water system

Warning sign in men's toilets at Borough Hall Photo: LDRS

Bedford Borough Council is providing bottled water at Borough Hall after bacteria was detected in the building’s water system earlier this year.

A council spokesperson said: “Following testing at Borough Hall in March 2025, the presence of Pseudomonas was found in the water system.

“The council made the precautionary decision to offer bottled water as a separate drinking water supply to all building-users including council staff, tenants, and visitors whilst it fully assesses risks and instigates suitable and sufficient controls.”

The council said it has worked with Public Health and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to resolve the issue. Actions have included “cleaning and disinfection of all outlets, hyper chlorination, chemical disinfection and pasteurisation of the building’s pipework, some replacement of areas of pipework and the installation of medical grade filters on taps for handwashing.”

“Current spend to date on bottled water is £14,000 and we are hopeful that the issues will be resolved soon,” the spokesperson added.

A UKHSA spokesperson said the agency “has been made aware of Pseudomonas bacteria in the water system at Bedford Borough Hall which has been identified through regular testing. The risk to the general public is very low.

“UKHSA has been working closely with the council, providing public health advice on how to protect staff and visitors of the building and manage the water system.”

Dr Sultan Salimee, consultant in communicable disease control at UKHSA, said: “Pseudomonas is a bacterium commonly found in our environment and is normally only a risk to people with increased susceptibility to infection.

“We are advising the local council on what further steps they can take to improve the situation whilst continuing to protect staff and visitors.”

What is Pseudomonas?

According to the UK Health Security Agency, Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a bacterium commonly found in soil and water. It rarely causes infection in healthy people but can cause illness in those with weakened immune systems or in healthcare settings.

The bacteria can grow in water systems and on wet surfaces such as taps, pipes, and sinks, particularly where water stagnates. Preventive measures include regular system maintenance and disinfection.