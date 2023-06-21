Proposed house in multiple occupation would cause parking issues in Bedford’s Black Tom area say objectors

The proposed HMO also has the potential to compromise the residential feel and community spirit of the area it has been claimed

A proposed house in multiple occupation (HMO) would cause parking issues and has the potential to compromise the residential feel and community spirit of Bedford’s Black Tom area, objectors have said.

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to change the use of 104 Salisbury Street, Bedford, from a residential three-bedroom dwelling to a five-bedroom HMO.

If approved, the living and dining room would be converted into bedrooms. while the existing three bedrooms upstairs will remain the same.

104 Salisbury Street, Bedford Screenshot Google Streetview Image capture June 2021 (C)2023 Google

One objector said on the council’s planning portal that it is already “very difficult” for Salisbury Street residents to find a parking space, and this would make it “much worse”.

Another said that the area is at “breaking point” with the parking and if approved the HMO would put a “huge strain” on the available space.

While a third objection said there are already a “high number” of HMOs in the area and adding more would change the nature of the area from an “essentially settled, residential neighbourhood with a strong sense of community, to one of a more transient population with less community spirit”.

More information on the application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01267/COU.

The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, July 12, 2023.