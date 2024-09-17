Primary school in Bedford to increase its age range to meet additional demand for early years places

King's Oak Primary School. Screenshot Google Streetview

Bedford Borough Council is “very confident” that the staff at King’s Oak Primary School can handle additional Early Years entitlement, a senior councillor has said.

The council’s Executive (September 11) heard the school wishes to increase its age range to admit children aged ‘nine months plus’ to meet additional demand for places following the changes in Early Years entitlements.

Councillor Jane Walker (Conservative, Clapham & Oakley) the portfolio holder for valuing families: children’s services, said there are “relatively high population levels” of nought to four-year-olds in the local area.

But there are “relatively few” providers of funded early years entitlement childcare places.

“When early years child care providers were invited to assess how they believed demand for the extended entitlements would develop over the forthcoming 18 months. it was Kingsbrook and Cauldwell ward which accounted for the consistent response of significantly higher needs.

“King’s Oak Nursery had already carried out an expansion to create an additional room for three to four-year-olds, and numbers continue to grow at the school.

“The additional capacity that was previously created was fully utilised by the end of December last year, so current demand has been met.

“However, the nursery has a waiting list that will be supported by the approval to lower the age range for the intake to nine months plus,” councillor Walker added.

“All respondents to the consultation were supportive of the proposal,” she said.

Councillor James Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) said there is quite a difference between a nine-month-old and a two-year-old.

“Do we need to make sure that the school can deliver those services, as laudable as they are to help people that work?” he asked.

Councillor Walker said: “We are very confident in the staff at King’s Oaks to actually be able to handle this.”

The Executive approved the proposal to implement the change of age range with effect from the Autumn Term 2024 to enable the Nursery Setting to accept children aged nine months plus.