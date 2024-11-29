Pressure group "dismayed" over lack of progress towards providing a GP surgery for Wixams

Doctor checking the blood pressure of a patient

A pressure group has faced a nine-month “radio silence” from local health management over plans for a vital surgery at Wixams, which it says should be “urgently prioritised”.

A wait of between five and ten years for a GP practice to serve the housing development south of Bedford is a source of “dismay”, according to Barbara Matthews, who chairs the Surgery Action Group in Wixams.

“Delays have had a detrimental effect on families living in Wixams,” she told an extraordinary meeting of Central Bedfordshire Council’s social care, health and housing overview and scrutiny committee.

“We presented a petition of more than 2,000 signatures to BLMK integrated care board (ICB) and both local authorities (CBC and Bedford Borough Council) supporting the need for a surgery.

“We were advised, although land was allocated in the town centre, there was no capital funding to build it at that time. Both councils pledged to cover the capital cost of building the surgery.

“We’ve read with dismay it could be up to five to ten years before we can expect a surgery and would urge that funding for the build and running costs are urgently prioritised.

“Although the ICB has taken action to improve the capacity at the surgeries on which Wixams residents rely, that doesn’t go far enough,” she added. “Without this vital service, we risk undermining our community’s wellbeing and the health equality we all deserve.

“Can the councils and the ICB commit to progress this development of Wixam’s health services and provide regular updates to the GP action group, as we’ve heard nothing for nine months?”

ICB associate director of estates Nikki Barnes replied: “Wixams residents can receive primary care services from a range of practices in Bedford, Ampthill, Wootton and Great Denham.

“But we appreciate the lack of a health facility in Wixams is a source of frustration. The ICB’s long-term strategy is to develop a new facility in the town centre, with capacity for everyone there potentially.

“We’ve worked with the developer’s agent to produce designs for a new surgery. That would be expected to operate as a branch surgery for up to two of the current GP practices, where many Wixams residents are registered already.

“The expected capital cost would be around £4.2m to £5m. CBC has secured in principle more than £5.5m of Section 106 funding, which won’t be available for a number of years.

“The ICB’s capital resource is extremely constrained. Any new build would require external capital from somewhere else. Even if that capital is available, the funding of the ongoing revenue costs might be challenging.

“What’s been discussed recently is the feasibility of a council forward funding that Section 106 to provide a bridge to help us accelerate delivery of the finance. The local authority would expect some form of recovery of its costs.

“We need time to work through those figures now. This doesn’t mean nothing’s happening. The ICB has taken action to improve primary care capacity in those surgeries on which Wixams residents currently rely.”

An update is scheduled for the committee’s next meeting in January.