Policy banning advertising alcohol products "not intended to restrict people or businesses from flourishing" says Bedford council
The council’s recently approved Healthier Advertising and Sponsorship Policy, published in April 2025, bans the advertising of alcohol products — including low- and zero-alcohol alternatives — in council communications and sponsorships.
It also requires formal exemptions to be approved by an oversight group, with mitigation measures in place for any exceptions.
A council press release promoting the festival highlighted the availability of “authentic German beers” and encouraged residents to “enjoy great beer,” which appeared to contradict this new policy.
A council spokesperson said the Bamberg Beer Festival, due to take place from May 23 to 25 at the Harpur Suite, had been booked prior to the policy being agreed at an Executive meeting on April 23.
“The Healthier Advertising and Sponsorship Policy is designed to improve public health, reduce health inequalities, and foster an environment that supports healthier choices for all residents, by reducing the exposure of residents to advertising and corporate sponsorship that promotes unhealthy lifestyle choices,” they said.
“However, it is not intended to restrict people or local businesses from flourishing across our borough, and exemptions may be considered for local events and small local businesses.
“The policy does not apply in this instance,” they said.
The council said the festival, which celebrates Bedford’s twinning relationship with the German town of Bamberg, would offer alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, gluten-free beer, food, and live music.
