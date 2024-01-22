Police and Crime Commissioner role should be scrapped says Central Beds Council

CBC agrees to motion that also calls to divert funds to front line policing

Central Bedfordshire Council has agreed to a motion calling to scrap the Police and Crime Commissioner role and diverting funds to front line policing.

And the motion called for the leader of the council to write to the Home Secretary expressing the council’s view.

But diverting money spent on the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office to front line policing would offer no guarantee of more officers in rural towns and villages, the meeting heard – and an alternative method would be required to hold the county’s Chief Constable to account.

The cost of the PCC’s office could be better spent on providing front line police services equivalent to 52 police community support officers, explained the motion presented by Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Chris Leaman.

It stated that “regardless of the incumbent’s political allegiances, it’s clear the Office of the PCC isn’t a necessary role and calls on the council leader to write to the Home Secretary expressing CBC’s view that the role should be abolished”.

Councillor Leaman described the frustration of councillors struggling to get accountability and get questions answered by the (Bedfordshire) PCC, and being informed that issues are an operational matter.

“We see this across the country, not just in Bedfordshire,” he said. “This post has been created, but it isn’t working for people. They’re not getting the policing they need and that’s regardless of which political party holds the role.

“There’s an election for the post and 75 per cent of people in the county didn’t turn out to vote for the current PCC. We need to do something different.

“I applaud this council for taking steps through the crime panel we’ve introduced, which will hopefully solve some of the frustrations.

“These offices have spiralling costs, £100m since the posts were created. We could redirect this money into front line policing and use a better governance system to hold the police to account.”

But Conservative Caddington councillor Kevin Collins wondered what replaces the PCC if you abolish the role and who holds the Chief Constable to account.

“The PCC’s office currently accounts for 1.1 per cent of the overall budget,” he said. “The previous panel accounted for one per cent, so you’re talking about a tiny amount of money.

“I’ve agreed and disagreed with all three Bedfordshire PCCs at various times. The important thing is their policing plan, which is set for the Chief Constable. It’s not overtly political.

“If people want the office abolished to free up extra money, what’s the guarantee it’s spent on more officers?” he asked. “What’s the guarantee you’ll see them in your town?

“Let’s not forget we’ve a black hole called Luton, which has crime levels of a London borough and is funded like a rural police force. It also has an international airport and it’s usually in the top ten for gun crime, knife crime and murder outside London.

“Don’t assume this extra resource if left to the Chief Constable would come to your town or village. It certainly doesn’t come to mine.”