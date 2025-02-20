'Please be patient' says council as concerns raised that 'nothing is happening' at former Bedford Debenhams
During last night’s Executive Meeting (Wednesday, February 19) councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle and Newnham) said: “I understand that things are always difficult and there can be delays, but every time I walk past I’m struck that there doesn’t seem to be any noise or activity.
“I was told [in December] that there was something potentially in the pipeline.
“But since then, I’ve seen or heard nothing, and residents keep asking me [about it].
“It looks very shabby from the outside, it’s such a key area, and for it to look an eyesore is dragging the town centre down,” she said.
The portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, councillor Andrea Spice said the council had “every intention” for it to be open for Christmas.
“That really was our desire, but things happened that were out of our control,” she said.
Councillor Spice (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead) added that work is ongoing at the moment and perhaps councillor Bywater had the misfortune of passing by when work had stopped.
“When I walked around at the back end of last week, the glass people were in because the broken panes were being fixed.
“There have been electricians inside trying to sort things out.
“We are ordering the toilets so when it is open, there will be facilities in there.
“There is work going on even if it doesn’t seem apparent,” she said.
She added that council officers were aware of the urgency for the building to be reopened.
“However, we have to do it right,” she said. “We are aware that it has to be the right thing.
“Please be patient but know that I am working hard on it,” councillor Spice said.
