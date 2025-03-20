Plea for action over speeding on Bedford's Embankment

Bedford's Embankment

Dozens of drivers were ticketed for speeding down Bedford’s Embankment in January, a senior councillor has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 54 tickets were issued for speeding for going over the 20 miles an hour limit, councillor Nicola Gribble (Independent, Renhold and Ravensden) told members at last night’s Full Council Meeting (Wednesday, March 19).

The portfolio holder for environment was responding to a plea from councillor Lucy Bywater to support the “proper enforcement of speed cameras”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Bywater (Green, Castle and Newnham) said there was a collision on The Embankment over the weekend.

“[At] the crossing point that leads to the Butterfly Bridge – three bollards were completely knocked [down],” she said.

“There was debris on the road and the pavement and large bits of car chassis and light casings were also left behind.

“I was quite shocked by the distance of some of the debris from the original point, which suggested the speed was quite considerable,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know if anyone was hurt, and I assume it was one vehicle, but I don’t know,” she added.

“Given that we do have a 20 miles an hour [speed limit] on The Embankment, and we have average speed cameras which the council put in a number of years ago.

“I wanted to ask if you will add pressure for proper average speed camera enforcement, this is an issue that’s been regularly raised over the years.”

Councillor Gribble said she was unaware of the incident.

“I’ve just pulled up the January data for The Embankment and a total of 54 tickets were issued for speeding,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That doesn’t seem very many considering how many vehicles use that stretch of road.

“So I will definitely find out when it’s read, what is read and I think that will be of interest to everyone.”

Councillor Bywater added: “Most cars are going at a reasonable speed, but there are some who seem to know they can get away with it, that’s my impression anyway.”