Plans to replace 'derelict' buildings in Wixams with more homes submitted to council

More new homes could be coming to Wixams, if revised plans are approved.

A planning application to replace three “derelict” buildings with 25 new homes has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

This follows an application to build 27 new homes on the site which was submitted in June this year and withdrawn in August.

The planning statement said the approximately 0.53ha site consists of three derelict dwellings (house and two maisonette), an outbuilding and a garage.

It added that the site is boarded by existing residential development to the north, south and west, which forms part of the Wixams Village 1 development.

The following mix of house types is proposed; three one-bed apartments, three two-bed apartments, two two-bed houses, 14 three-bed houses, and three four-bed houses.

It is proposed that eight of these new homes would be “affordable”, and made up of three one-bed and three two-bed apartments, and two three-bed homes.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/02595/MAF. The overall consultation expiry date is currently showing as January 1, 2024.