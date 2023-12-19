Plans to expand house in multiple occupation in Bedford resubmitted after being rejected

Owner wants to expand occupance of Church Lane building from six to 10

16 Church Lane, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture May 2023

The owner of a Bedford HMO has resubmitted plans to expand its occupancy after previous plans were rejected by the borough council.

The new application is still seeking to increase the occupancy of 16 Church Lane, Bedford from six to 10 by increasing the number of bedrooms from six to seven.

The original application for the house in multiple occupation (HMO) was submitted in September (23/02140/COU).

But planning officers in their refusal letter said the layout and increased occupancy, would result in “harm to neighbour amenity” by reason of noise and disturbance from vehicular activity and general increase in activity. Also, the layout and intensity of use is “not considered to offer a healthy living environment for future residents”

The letter continued that the council was “unable to seek solutions to problems” arising from the application as the principle of the proposal is clearly contrary to its statutory policies and negotiation “would not overcome” the reasons for refusal.

The new application doesn’t directly address the comments made in the refusal letter. But the new plans show that the two ground floor bedrooms and the kitchen/dining room have been reconfigured.

The bin store has also been moved as the refusal letter said the original proposal “conflicted” with the council’s Technical Guidance: Waste & Recycling in New Developments (2021).