Bedford Arms, Souldrop Screenshot Google Street View (C)2025 Google Image capture November 2021 Image: LDRS

Plans to convert a pub into a family home would deprive people of a vital community hub where “relationships can be built, and support networks formed”, objectors have said.

Bedford Borough Council planners are currently considering a planning application (24/02427/COU) to convert the Bedford Arms on Souldrop High Street to a residential dwelling.

Residents have told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the pub’s closure “has had a significant impact on community spirit”.

One said: “It was a space where neighbours looked out for one another, and where conversations led to help being offered quietly and informally.

“Although the village hall hosts the occasional event, it doesn’t fulfil the same day-to-day role the pub once did.”

Parish councillor Jeremy Viewing, Knotting & Souldrop Parish Council’s chairman and planning representative, said: “The Bedford Arms has occupied its position in the local community for over 200 years.

“It has always been a destination pub for residents of North Bedfordshire with a good reputation for food and atmosphere – it’s a key village resource and community hub.

“There is little evidence that it could not be viable with a reasonable level of investment, especially as the area is growing with an additional 500 houses being built in Sharnbrook and 2200 houses South of Rushden.

“The area will desperately need out of town venues.”

A community buyout was discussed, but as there are only around 80 homes raising the original asking price of £425,000 proved unrealistic.

“Requiring a contribution of over £5,000 per household or selling more than 4,000 £100 shares,” the LDRS was told.

However, residents believe the eventual sale price was “considerably lower” and may have been within reach of a pub-focused investor.

A spokesperson for Bedford Borough Council said: “The application has been called in by the local ward councillor.

“This means that it will be reported to the planning committee for a decision if the officer recommendation is to grant planning permission.

“At this stage, the application is still being assessed by officers and so no recommendation has been made and no planning committee date set.”

The applicant’s agent was approached for a comment, but they did not respond at the time of publication.