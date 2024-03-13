Mill House Hotel Screenshot Design & Access Statement (Google Maps)

Plans to convert an “unviable” Sharnbrook hotel to new homes have been resubmitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The application is to convert the Mill House Hotel to three homes, and includes the demolition of an existing conservatory, single storey extensions, permanent marquee, and a Tiki hut.

Similar plans were submitted and withdrawn last year, and the applicants said their design has been adapted to “reduce the extent of development” since the last application.

They say the changes provide a proposal that is “sensitive to its surroundings and countryside setting”, adding that it would create “three unique dwellings benefiting from countryside and riverside views”.

They also say the conversion of the main hotel building will “restore some of the grandeur” of the original Mill House which was “partially lost” by the alterations and single-storey extensions constructed during its time as a hotel.

The application said the hotel and restaurant have been closed for over a year and the business remains “unviable”.