38 Harter Road, Kempston Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2024 Image capture May 2019

If approved, plans to convert a Kempston house to a children’s home would bring “significant benefits” to the local community, an applicant has claimed.

Bedford Borough Council has received an application to convert a semi-detached home on Harter Road to a regulated children’s home for up to three children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guiding Light said its vision is to create a” nurturing environment that caters specifically to the needs of children aged 8 to 18 years old”.

The applicants said the site has “sufficient space” to accommodate three children over a 24-hour period, with two to three staff on site at any time.

Staff members will remain on site while the children go to school to undertake “household chores” and training.

The applicants will apply for an Ofsted licence if planning permission is granted. They added the plans “would not” result in any unacceptable or harmful residential amenity, highway safety or parking impacts, but would bring “significant benefits to the local community and to Bedford as a whole”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/00272/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, March 15, 2024.