Plans to convert Kempston house into children's home submitted

Applicant says it would bring “significant benefits” to the local community
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 15:28 GMT
38 Harter Road, Kempston Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2024 Image capture May 201938 Harter Road, Kempston Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2024 Image capture May 2019
If approved, plans to convert a Kempston house to a children’s home would bring “significant benefits” to the local community, an applicant has claimed.

Bedford Borough Council has received an application to convert a semi-detached home on Harter Road to a regulated children’s home for up to three children.

Guiding Light said its vision is to create a” nurturing environment that caters specifically to the needs of children aged 8 to 18 years old”.

The applicants said the site has “sufficient space” to accommodate three children over a 24-hour period, with two to three staff on site at any time.

Staff members will remain on site while the children go to school to undertake “household chores” and training.

The applicants will apply for an Ofsted licence if planning permission is granted. They added the plans “would not” result in any unacceptable or harmful residential amenity, highway safety or parking impacts, but would bring “significant benefits to the local community and to Bedford as a whole”.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/00272/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, March 15, 2024.

The applicant stated on the application form that they have not been the sole owner for more than 21 days, but they have given the “appropriate notice” to all the owners.

