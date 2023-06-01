News you can trust since 1845
Plans to convert Kempston home into an apartment block are resubmitted

Bedford Borough Council will now make a decision on the resubmitted plans
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:28 BST

Plans to replace a Kempston house with an apartment block have been resubmitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The original plan to demolish 2 Spring Road and build a block of nine apartments was submitted in December last year (22/02688/FUL).

In their cover letter, the applicants said they had taken on board the “significant number” of comments that were received during the initial application.

The house at the centre of the applicationThe house at the centre of the application
The house at the centre of the application
Changes to the plans include reducing the number of two-bed apartments from six to three. and increasing the number of one-bed apartments to six (from three).

The applicant said this has reduced the overall size of the block, which allows it to be “set back further away” from both Spring Road and Bedford Road.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01120/FUL.

The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, June 23, 2023.

