Plans to convert family centre to accomodation for vulnerable young people in Bedford submitted to council

Proposal to "meet an urgent need" to provide supervised accommodation

28 - 30 Meadway, Bedford PIC: Google Maps

A proposal to help meet the “urgent need” for supervised accommodation for Bedford’s vulnerable young people has been submitted to the borough council.

If approved, the change of use application submitted to the council would convert the family centre at 28 – 30 Meadway to a house in multiple occupation (HMO) for vulnerable young people aged 16 and 17.

The residents – up to six – would have been referred by Bedford Council’s Children’s Services Department.

Each resident would have an allocated council-provided social worker, the HMO would be staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and the staff would be on hand to prevent any “disturbance and unsocial behaviour”.

The applicants said there would be an 11pm “curfew”, and no “visitors” would be allowed in residents’ rooms.

Also, health and wellbeing’ mentors will be employed to focus on supporting the residents “get up, get out and get active”.

The applicants said this is critical in ensuring personal motivation and energy to help them to engage in more vocationally focused activity.

A 2.8-metre-high wooden panel fence to protect the privacy of adjoining occupiers is proposed, but other external works are not required.

On-site car parking spaces would not be provided as the applicants said their proposal would not generate any cars.

They added that the property is now too large for the services currently provided, which could be undertaken from the site’s single storey extension.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01473/COU.