Plans to convert Bromham house to children's home approved despite objections

Plans to convert a Bromham house to a children’s home have moved forward after borough councillors approved a planning application.

The application was for the change of use of 119 Stagsden Road to a children’s home for up to two children. The Planning Committee (Monday, November 18) heard that the parish council had objected and there was a “large number” of neighbouring representations.

The objections received included highways concerns, overdevelopment, impact upon neighbouring amenity, safety concerns for nearby residents, increase in crime, and inaccurate information within the application.

Committee chair, councillor Jonathan Abbott (Lib Dems, Clapham and Oakley) said he wanted the committee to consider the residents’ concerns.

“And also to consider the fact that we have a desperate shortage of placements for young people in our borough,” he said.

“We are all corporate parents as councillors, so we are responsible for every child who’s placed by the council as if they are a child of our own.

“So we are having to think about that as well.

“It has been highlighted that there is a terrible lack of placement for children at the moment.

“I don’t think anyone here if an issue occurred where they can look after their children wouldn’t want their children to try and remain in the local area rather being moved out of the county, moved out of the borough, which does happen with placement unfortunately, and there are times when there is a need to move them out because of county lines and things like that.

“And I hope that we can provide a safe environment within our borough where they can be looked after, and actually inspected by the borough as well, because there are these unregulated homes out there,” he said.

Councillor Abbott added that “family type” homes for children that need support should be encouraged.

The committee unanimously voted to approve the application, and the applications will now need to apply to Ofsted.