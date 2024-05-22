Plans to convert Bedford pub into retail space and housing submitted to council
Plans to change the use of a Bedford pub have returned after three refusals and two dismissed appeals since 2021.
Bedford Borough Council has received a fourth application to convert The Fox And Hounds on Goldington Road to a retail outlet and four housing units.
The applicant’s cover letter said the new application is “very similar” to the application refused in August 2023.
But the new application includes an updated marketing report in response to the reasons for refusal and a Biodiversity Net Gain Assessment to reflect changes in legislation.
More information on the application can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 24/00923/FUL.
The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, June 18, 2024.