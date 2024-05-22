Plans to convert Bedford pub into retail space and housing submitted to council

Fox and Hounds, Goldington Road, Bedford Screenshot Google Streetview

Plans to change the use of a Bedford pub have returned after three refusals and two dismissed appeals since 2021.

Bedford Borough Council has received a fourth application to convert The Fox And Hounds on Goldington Road to a retail outlet and four housing units.

The applicant’s cover letter said the new application is “very similar” to the application refused in August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the new application includes an updated marketing report in response to the reasons for refusal and a Biodiversity Net Gain Assessment to reflect changes in legislation.

More information on the application can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 24/00923/FUL.