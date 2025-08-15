Plans to convert Bedford house into a care home approved despite objections

18 St Alban Road Bedford Screenshot Google Street View (C)2025 Google Image Capture November 2020

A plan to turn a four-bedroom house in Bedford into a small residential care home has been approved by councillors – despite objections from neighbours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application will mean 18 St Alban Road is converted into a four-bedroom facility for elderly residents needing specialist care. No external alterations will be made to the building, which sits within the Bedford Conservation Area.

Monday’s Planning Committee (August 11) heard that planning officers recommended approval, saying the change of use would not harm the character of the area, increase parking demand, or cause unacceptable disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They argued the day-to-day use would be “not significantly different” from a family home, and the property was “appropriate for the intended use.”

Eleven objections were lodged, raising fears including the impact of the development on neighbouring amenity, the character and appearance of the area, and parking capacity’

Speaking on behalf of residents, objector Michael Ridley said: “The planning assessment and therefore the recommendation to grant permission is seriously flawed.

“The assessment has been conducted based on a false premise that the building will operate as a new and largely freestanding four-bedroom care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In reality, a four-bedroom care home is not a viable business model within the adult social care sector.

“The development only makes sense as an integral part of the much larger existing Airedale Home, effectively the addition of four bedrooms to that home, not a new care home.”

He warned it would change the road’s character, with one in four houses potentially absorbed into the care home business if further expansion followed.

Matthew Sharp, representing Airedale Nursing Home, said: “Although this proposal results in the loss of a family home, it will provide four additional bedrooms for elderly members of society who have specialist nursing needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The needs of these individuals should not be ignored. Future residents are also likely to have sold their family home in order to move into this facility. This will free up additional family homes across Bedford borough.

He stressed the home could operate independently, with just one staff member on site at all times, and that parking met borough standards.

He told councillors the property’s location in a residential area made it easier for families to visit, and its use would be “quite similar in nature to a residential family home.”

The committee voted 5–3 in favour, with one abstention.

The committee chair, councillor Jonathan Abbott (Lib Dems, Clapham and Oakley) said: “We have to look at it under planning law, unfortunately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t try and predetermine what we think is going to happen in the future.

“I do have serious concern about this because of the change in the nature of the area, but ultimately it does comply with policy – it complies with the things it needs to comply with.

“I don’t like it very much if I’m honest, but I’m also very aware of we have to always vote with our heads and not with our hearts on this.”