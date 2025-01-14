Plans to build new homes in village near Bedford submitted to council
The applicant said the site (off Butler Street in Ravensden) had been identified in the Bedford Borough Local Plan 2030 and the Ravensden Neighbourhood Plan and allocated for housing.
And they added that the site has been used for grazing, but forms a “natural gap” between residential, light industrial units and a telephone exchange building.
If approved, the housing mix will include six semi-detached “affordable” two or three-bed homes, and three detached self-builds.
The applicants said the council accepted in the pre application the site would be a windfall site and “residential development was acceptable and sustainable in principle”.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal. reference 24/02409/MAF. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, February 4.
