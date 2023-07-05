A housing scheme in Maulden has been refused for a second time, despite being scaled down.

Applicant Hearne Holmes Developments Limited submitted full plans for 20 homes on agricultural land next to 144 Clophill Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There would be six two-bedroom properties, three three-bed, seven four-bedroom and four five-bed houses, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

Planning applications

Senior planning officer Eilis Edmonds said: “This proposal includes changes to two accesses and two new accesses from Clophill Road and Maulden Road.

“The piece of land lies between the settlement envelope and Maulden Road, but outside the area designated as an important countryside gap.”

Philip Allen, from Maulden Parish Council, suggested the new application “seeks to overturn the reasons for refusal in June 2021 for 23 homes”, saying: “It clearly fails to do this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A reduction by three properties doesn’t overcome overdevelopment of the site and a lack of green infrastructure.

“This development would harm the character and appearance of the area, including the beauty of the open countryside.

“There’s a loss of versatile and valuable agricultural land. This area has two Local Plan sites being developed. So losing another green space here is unacceptable.

“The main entrance for 15 homes is through a cul-de-sac, Sharps Close. It would create 74 more vehicle movements a day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Independent Ampthill councillor Mark Smith said: “Maulden has had 212 homes built or approved since 2015 and a further 101 in the pipeline.

“The village has addressed its housing requirements and contributed to the Local Plan’s wider need.”

Green Party Ampthill councillor Susan Clinch added: “When previous ward councillor Paul Duckett called this in, his first issue was the position of the development on a busy corner connected to the A507.

“It’s now a 30mph road, but also a strategic trunk route across Central Bedfordshire and nationally, with heavy freight traffic usage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Vehicle pollution isn’t mentioned at all and isn’t being measured here.”

And Independent Ampthill councillor Gary Summerfield asked: “Why do we have a Local Plan if we don’t stick to it? We’ll lose another valuable green space.

“This site was flagged up by residents over a bad flooding episode.”

Agent for the applicant Seth Williams explained the reasons for refusal have been mitigated against, with “crucially the number of properties reduced, allowing more space for landscaping and green infrastructure” within the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A biodiversity assessment has been produced, which shows a substantial net gain on site. An agricultural land classification survey has confirmed it’s not grade one land, but grade 3(b) moderate quality land used to keep pigs for several years.”

Conservative Dunstable West councillor Nigel Young said: “There aren’t any pigs there, just old pig-sties. They’re well hidden by the height of the grass. It’s an overgrown field and an eyesore.”

Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark said: “I don’t agree with the planning officer or councillor Young. The site looked pretty glorious yesterday.

“It’s an overgrown lovely piece of land in an edge of village location. There are still too many houses.”

Advertisement

Advertisement