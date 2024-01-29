News you can trust since 1845
Plans to build 1,000 new homes in Shortstown submitted to Bedford council

Plans also include a primary school and sports facilities
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:39 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 15:22 GMT
The approximate location of the proposed development (for indication only, it does not follow the exact boundaries). Screenshot Google My Maps - Map Data (C)2023 Imagery (C)2023 CNES/Airbus, Getmapping plc, Infoterra ltd & Bluesky, Maxar TechnologiesThe approximate location of the proposed development (for indication only, it does not follow the exact boundaries). Screenshot Google My Maps - Map Data (C)2023 Imagery (C)2023 CNES/Airbus, Getmapping plc, Infoterra ltd & Bluesky, Maxar Technologies
Up to 1,000 new homes could be coming to a village near Bedford, if planning is approved.

A hybrid planning application for a development in Shortstown has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The first part is an outline planning application for up to 1,000 residential dwellings, a local centre, mobility hub, primary school, open space, play space, sports facilities, allotments, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

While the second is an application for full planning permission for infrastructure works including two access points onto the A600, internal roads, pumping station, heat hub, cycleways and pedestrian routes, landscaping, drainage, lighting and other associated infrastructure and works.

The applicants said the development at College Farm will “bring forward and deliver a significant number of community benefits”.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/02783/EIA. The overall consultation expiry date is Monday, March 4, 2024.

