Plans to breathe life into Bedford town centre a step closer after council approves action plan

The regeneration plans for the Mayes Yard Quarter in Bedford are a step closer to fruition.

Bedford Borough Council has proposed changes to enhance the town centre, to increase footfall and to regenerate vacant spaces.

It follows the closure of major stores in the area including Debenhams, Beales, Marks & Spencer (M&S) and Next over the past few years – although B&M now occupies the former M&S building and a new homeware shop has opened in the former Beales.

And, at a meeting yesterday (Wednesday October 16) the council’s executive agreed to a plan of action to move the project forward.

The council aims to breathe new life into the town centre.

This included the approval of the potential use of the council’s Compulsory Purchase Order powers to acquire the necessary areas that it doesn’t currently own – which would be used if negotiations with current landowners fell through. Such areas include the block of land between Silver Street, High Street, St Paul’s Square and Harpur Street.

It also included an agreement to begin considering potential developers.

Some of the proposed improvements include changes to the railway station area, Greyfriars and Mayes Yard Quarter, along with edge of town improvements including the Prebend Street, Ford End Road, Kingsway and Independent Quarters along with creating a new Bedford Blues Health Village.

Environmental improvements are planned for St Paul’s Square, Charter Lane and Horne Lane, Midland Road and Silver Street.

Last month, the council appointed letting agents to temporarily let the ground floor of the empty Debenhams store – adjacent to Mayes Yard – as part of the wider transformation project for the town.