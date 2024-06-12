Plans submitted to turn a former Bedford school building into flats
Bedford Borough Council has received an application to convert 7 The Crescent, Bedford to three one-bedroom and one two-bedroom flats.
The applicants said the five-storey property was used as a classroom until 2011, and more recently for adult education, a crèche and supporting facilities.
However, it adds there has been “little demand” in use due to the age of the building and its layout.
The applicants also say that the current demand for housing and the site’s location means this is “a logical approach to give a long-term future for the property.
The plans show that the proposed flats would be developed without the need for an extension.
As there is limited space around the building there will be no onsite car parking, and the applicants said the site is “thought to be a sustainable location” where the use of private cars is “not considered to be necessary”.
The plans add that it is envisaged the development would contribute to a reduced need for cars and thereby “promote a greener sustainable vision”.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01038/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, July 3, 2024.