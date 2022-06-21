Plans submitted to site 6 caravans in village paddock near Bedford - after they already arrived

Bedford Borough Council has received a retrospective planning permission application to site six caravans on land in Keysoe, Bedford.

The application seeks consent for four caravans, two of which are static (mobile homes), and two touring caravans, which are stored on-site and not used for separate residential purposes.

The application said they are to be stored on-site to facilitate the nomadic way of life of Gypsies and Travellers.

The proposed site

It added that the two proposed dayrooms are ancillary amenity buildings to the residential occupation of the mobile homes.

The application only seeks consent for the equivalent of three dwellings, and each caravan and dayroom are not separate units of accommodation, but a part of the Residential Pitch, which is a Non-Permanent Residential use, i.e. a residential use undertaken continuously for a specific period of the year.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 22/01311/S73A.