2A Ashburnham Road Bedford, Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image

Seven new homes could be built in Bedford if plans to demolish a commercial building are approved.

Bedford Borough Council has received an application to demolish 2A Ashburnham Road and to replace it with a block of seven two-bedroom flats (Market Housing).

Market Housing means housing within the community that has a rent or payment at a rate at or near Average Market Rent.

The applicants said the building currently has a retail unit on the ground floor with offices above.

They claim that the existing building is no longer typical of the style, type and use of buildings on Ashburnham Road or the immediate area.

The proposed new building is of “traditional brickwork” construction over three and a half storeys with a steep pitched roof “similar in style” to other recent residential developments in the area .

The applicants said that on-site parking is not required due to the site’s “immediate proximity to extensive public car parks”.

The application form confirms that the four existing parking spaces will be lost when the site is finished.

Refuse collections will continue to be from the front of the building using a dedicated communal bin store.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/02215/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, November 17, 2023.

