Plans submitted to make proposed Bedford housing scheme shorter
Bells Viero Ltd, the developer behind the redevelopment of the former Hazlewood Foods site on Dallas Road, has applied to Bedford Borough Council to move 10 apartments from the seventh floor of Block C to a newly added sixth floor on Block A.
According to the application, the change would bring Block C below 18 metres in height — the threshold that designates a “higher-risk building”.
The total number of homes in the project would remain unchanged, although if approved two one-bedroom apartments would replace two two-bedroom ones.
The application’s cover letter stated that a pre-application response noted the proposed changes to Blocks A and C “would raise no significant concerns in relation to visual impact, living conditions or neighbouring amenity”.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/00849/M73. The overall consultation expiry date is Monday, May 26, 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.