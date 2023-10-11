News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
EV not believed to be cause of massive car park blaze at Luton airport
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
Luton Airport closed as clean up operation and investigations begin
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Plans submitted to expand house in multiple occupation in Bedford

Applicant hopes to increase capacity from six single bedrooms to space for up to ten people
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
16 Church Lane, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture May 202316 Church Lane, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture May 2023
16 Church Lane, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture May 2023

Plans have been submitted to increase the occupancy of a Bedford HMO.

The council has received an application to change the use of 16 Church Lane from a six single bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation) to a seven bedroom house for up to ten people.

A HMO is a property rented out by at least three people who are not from one ‘household’ (for example a family), but share facilities including bathrooms and kitchen.

Most Popular

The shared facilities for this property will be the kitchen/dining room, all the bedrooms will be en-suite (showers).

The additional bedroom will be formed by reducing the size of the existing kitchen/dining room.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference number 23/02140/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Monday, October 30, 2023.

Related topics:HMOBedford