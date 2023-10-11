Applicant hopes to increase capacity from six single bedrooms to space for up to ten people

16 Church Lane, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture May 2023

Plans have been submitted to increase the occupancy of a Bedford HMO.

The council has received an application to change the use of 16 Church Lane from a six single bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation) to a seven bedroom house for up to ten people.

A HMO is a property rented out by at least three people who are not from one ‘household’ (for example a family), but share facilities including bathrooms and kitchen.

The shared facilities for this property will be the kitchen/dining room, all the bedrooms will be en-suite (showers).

The additional bedroom will be formed by reducing the size of the existing kitchen/dining room.