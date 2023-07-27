Applicants say they want to support children in a ‘homely and comfortable’ setting

18 Bedford Road, Wilstead. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture May 2023

An application to change a Wilstead property to a children’s home has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

If approved, the semi-detached house at 18 Bedford Road could become a home for up to two children aged between 10 – 18 years, who have been referred by Social Care Services or by other health professionals.

The applicants, Goldenview Children Homes, said it aims to refrain from supporting children in accommodations that appear “institutionalised” and provides accommodation that presents as “homely and comfortable”.

The application said their service provides long-term care for children and young people aged between 12–18 years who have experienced developmental difficulties or placement breakdowns.

This includes family, step-families, foster, and residential placements.

If approved by all the relevant authorities, there will be three to four people living in the home – one or two children, and two staff 24/7.

The staff would be working 12-hour shifts 8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01569/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, August 16, 2023.