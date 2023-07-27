News you can trust since 1845
Plans submitted to convert Wilstead house to children's home

Applicants say they want to support children in a ‘homely and comfortable’ setting
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST
18 Bedford Road, Wilstead. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture May 202318 Bedford Road, Wilstead. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture May 2023
18 Bedford Road, Wilstead. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2023 Google Image capture May 2023

An application to change a Wilstead property to a children’s home has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

If approved, the semi-detached house at 18 Bedford Road could become a home for up to two children aged between 10 – 18 years, who have been referred by Social Care Services or by other health professionals.

The applicants, Goldenview Children Homes, said it aims to refrain from supporting children in accommodations that appear “institutionalised” and provides accommodation that presents as “homely and comfortable”.

The application said their service provides long-term care for children and young people aged between 12–18 years who have experienced developmental difficulties or placement breakdowns.

This includes family, step-families, foster, and residential placements.

If approved by all the relevant authorities, there will be three to four people living in the home – one or two children, and two staff 24/7.

The staff would be working 12-hour shifts 8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01569/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The application form states that the applicant has not been the sole owner of the land for more than 21 days, but that all the requisite notice has been given.

