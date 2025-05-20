Plans submitted to convert Bedford house to residential care home

18 St Alban Road, Bedford. Screenshot Google Street View (C)2025 Google Image Capture November 2020

A planning application has been submitted to convert a four-bedroom house on St Alban Road, Bedford, into a residential care home for adults.

The proposal, submitted by Airedale Nursing Home Ltd, would repurpose the existing home – located one property away from the company’s facility on Park Avenue – to expand its care provision.

No external changes are planned for the 1920s detached property, which lies within the Bedford Conservation Area. The application states that all works would be internal, allowing for four single-occupancy en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen, activity room, and staff facilities.

Airedale’s owners argue that the proposal meets growing local demand for residential care places and would ease pressure on the wider health and social care system.

Because the property already has four bedrooms, the application says the change would not intensify use of the site or cause disruption to neighbours.

The application notes that all internal alterations will meet Care Quality Commission standards.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/00931/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, June 11, 2025.