Plans submitted to convert Bedford home to a 'residential institution' - which has already been in use for over a year

The home has been used without the correct paperwork since March 2022

A Bedford home has been used as a ‘residential institution’ for over a year without the correct paperwork.

To correct this, Dial4care Children’s Services has submitted a change of use application to Bedford Borough Council.

This comes after twice failing to obtain a certificate to confirm “the existing lawful use” of the dwelling from the council.

The applicants said the home in Bruthwaite Green has been used as a ‘residential institution’ since March 31, 2022, adding that after 17 months of operating from the site there have been “no known issues or complaints from neighbours, or any other party”.

The purpose of the change is to provide a “safe and welcoming family home environment” for a child aged up to 17 years in care.

It is anticipated that children will be referred by the council, but it is possible some will come from out of the area.

The reasons for referrals include family breakdowns, abuse,neglect and learning issues.

The period of stay is for “medium to long-term” placements. However, the applicants said that permanency (until age 17) is the best as this gives the children “much needed continuity and consistency”.

There will be between two to three in-house staff to care for the child workingon a two-shift rota (8am to 8pm and 8pm to 8am).

The night-time shift will have a waking-nights policy, whereby there is always one staff member that is awake, whilst the others sleep.

The property’s existing household facilities, including the garden, will be retained and used as if still a family home.

Parking will be on-street, the same as it is currently. Visitors will be allowed under a controlled basis and guests will be expected to leave no later than 20:00 (although this can be more flexible).

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01830/COU.

The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, September 19, 2023.