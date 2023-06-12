A family home in Bedford could become a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO), if planning is approved.
Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to convert 8 Arundel Drive, which is a three-bedroom semi-detached single-family dwelling to a four-bedroom HMO.
In their application, the applicant said this proposed change of use “aimsto address the increasing demand for affordable housing options within our community”.
They also said it would “provide suitable accommodation for a diverserange of residents”.
The proposal includes converting the lounge to a bedroom with en-suite.
The kitchen diner, bathroom, WC and other communal spaces, will be shared among the residents.
The applicant added that the proposed HMO will not impose any “significant adverse effects” on the surrounding area or neighbouring properties.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01068/COU.
The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, July 5, 2023.