The property could become a House in Multiple Occupation if the application is approved

A family home in Bedford could become a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO), if planning is approved.

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to convert 8 Arundel Drive, which is a three-bedroom semi-detached single-family dwelling to a four-bedroom HMO.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In their application, the applicant said this proposed change of use “aimsto address the increasing demand for affordable housing options within our community”.

Planning applications editorial image

They also said it would “provide suitable accommodation for a diverserange of residents”.

The proposal includes converting the lounge to a bedroom with en-suite.

The kitchen diner, bathroom, WC and other communal spaces, will be shared among the residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The applicant added that the proposed HMO will not impose any “significant adverse effects” on the surrounding area or neighbouring properties.

8 Arundel Drive, Bedford

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01068/COU.