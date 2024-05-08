119 Stagsden Road, Bromham Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2024 Google Image capture October 202

A children’s home with a “safe, welcoming and homely setting” could be coming to Bromham, if plans are approved.

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to change 119 Stagsden Road, Bromham from a residential property to a children’s home.

The home would accommodate up to three children up to the age of 17 “who may not fit the criteria to be residing with foster carers”.

If approved, the carers would be responsible for the children’s care and welfare, and they will support them with their daily routines.

The applicant said their aim will be to provide an environment and service that allows the children to belong in a “safe, welcoming and homely setting” where they can be “supported to work towards becoming the best versions of themselves”.

There will be two to three non-resident members of staff on site 24 hours a day working on a shift basis.

The semi-detached home has an entrance hall, fitted kitchen/dinner, bedrooms, store, study and shower‐ bathroom facilities.

The applicant said there is off street parking for up to three vehicles at the front of the property, and additional on street parking is also available.

The applicant said their establishment will be “small with a family-like environment that will prioritise individualised person-centred care and positive outcomes for the children in their care”.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/00722/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, May 31, 2024.

Last year, the applicant applied for a certificate to confirm that planning permission was not needed to change the use of the house (23/02417/LDP).