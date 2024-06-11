Plans submitted to build new house in Kempston - after plans for two homes refused
An application to build two semi-detached two-bedroom homes was refused in September last year.
Issues listed by council planners in their refusal included that the two homes would constitute a “cramped and overdeveloped” form of development and would “fail to enhance the character, appearance and quality of the area”.
They added it would result in “inadequate private amenity space” for the future occupiers.
The applicants said the reasons given for refusal were a “major change in mindset” between the decision reached in a now expired 2018 approval for a detached three-bedroom home.
They added that although the council has updated its policies since 2018, the adopted ‘Residential Extensions, New Dwellings and Small Infill Developments 2000’ is a document that is “still used” as a material consideration.
Finally, the applicant said recent planning approvals means that it can “only be agreed” that this application site can “easily” accommodate a two storey three-bedroom home without having a negative impact on the character of the area, the amenity of the neighbours or for highway safety.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/00932/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, July 2, 2024.