Plans submitted to build new home on patch of council-owned land in Kempston

A new home on a patch of land in Kempston will meet the “minimum size standards” and “will not have an adverse effect” on future occupiers, a developer has claimed.

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to build a detached home on council-owned land adjacent to 19 Rosedale Way.

The applicant said the proposed two-bedroom home would constitute a “significant financial investment that would make efficient and effective use of this site”.

They added the “high-quality development” would “enhance” the character and appearance of the area and the living conditions of nearby residential properties “would not be harmed”.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/00103/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, March 15, 2024.