Aerial view of 22 Kimbolton Avenue’. Picture: Google Maps

Building a new home in a Bedford property’s garden will “negatively impact” on the surrounding area, an objector has said.

A planning application to build a detached bungalow on 22 Kimbolton Avenue’s rear garden has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The applicants said this new plan “seeks to address” the reasons for the dismissal of a reserved matters application submitted in 2020.

That application sought to secure the details that were not included when outline permission was granted in 2019.

Following this new application an objector wrote to the council stating: “Kimbolton Avenue and entry into Amberley Gardens already suffer from excessive [sic] number of parked vehicles.

“The proposed plans will further add cars to an ever increasing problem.

“To construct a dwelling on such a small plot of land will negatively impact on the surrounding aesthetic and natural greenery appearance of the environment.

“Loft conversion is a permitted development, so what is preventing the current builder to add in a loft conversion (dormer and/or velux) at a later stage, thus impacting the privacy of the surrounding dwellings?” they added.

In the planning statement the applicants said the new home would be “sufficiently separated” from the closest residential properties, and would be served by an “appropriate access” and “adequate” car parking spaces.

They said vehicular turning areas would be accommodated on site which would not impact on highway safety.