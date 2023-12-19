Plans submitted to build 17 new homes in village near Bedford including 6 affordable rentals

Parish council has asked for affordable units to be offered to people in the parish first

Approximate location for proposed new homes in Harrold, Screenshot Google My Maps Map Data (C)2023 Imagery (C)2023 CNES/Airbus, Getmapping plc, Infoterra ltd & Bluesky, Maxar Technologies, The GeoInformation Group

A village near Bedford could have six affordable rental homes built – if plans are agreed.

A planning application for 17 new homes – including the six affordable rental homes – on land at Odell Road, has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The applicant said their “high quality” homes would be divided into four two-bedroom homes, seven three-beds, five four-beds, and a five-bed, all “helping to contribute” to the local housing mix.

The application form states that the development will be split in market housing and social, affordable or intermediate rent. It does not say that homes will be available for “affordable home ownership”.

The applicant said their proposed layout is “sensitive to the aspirations of the neighbourhood development plan allocation”.

The application pack said the site layout and indicative street scene were presented to Harrold Parish Council and members of the public in October.

Following a formal meeting in November, the pack said the parish council submitted feedback on the layout and requested that the affordable units had a restriction so they are offered to residents of Harrold Parish in the first instance.