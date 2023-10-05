News you can trust since 1845
Plans submitted to almost double occupancy at two Bedford houses in multiple occupation

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
47 Preston Road, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)Google 2023 Image capture July 201547 Preston Road, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)Google 2023 Image capture July 2015
47 Preston Road, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (C)Google 2023 Image capture July 2015

Neighbours of a Bedford HMO “would suffer even more” if plans to nearly double the occupants are approved, an objector has said.

47 Preston Road is one of two Bedford houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) a planning agent is hoping to expand from six to ten residents.

Commenting on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, the objector said: “There are ongoing antisocial behaviour and noise issues that have been exascerbated [sic] by the cramped living conditions.

“To increase the number of occupants to 10 people within the same floor space would inevitably lead to more problems.

“There would be inadequate space for the tenants and the neighbours would suffer even more as a result,” they said.

Star Plans has also submitted an application to increase the occupancy of 105 Hurst Grove from six to ten.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, the reference number for Preston Road is 23/02025/COU, and for Hurst Grove it is 23/02103/COU.

The overall consultation expiry date for the Preston Road application is Thursday, October 19. 2023.

The overall consultation expiry date for Hurst Grove is Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Star Plans was approached for a comment.

