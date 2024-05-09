Site location -Screenshot taken from the applicant's planning statement

The plans are for up to 69 new homes

Great Barford could have up to 69 new homes – if plans are approved.

Bedford Borough Council has received an outline planning application for a new development off the village’s Addingtons Road.

The applicant said it would provide a mix of home types, and 30 per cent of the development will be “affordable and policy compliant”

According to the plans, that the site will have an average density of around 30 dwellings per hectare, which the applicant said is “entirely appropriate for this rural edge context”.

They added that the site is within a sustainable walking distance to all village facilities and amenities, such as a health centre, primary school, village hall, convenience store along with recreational facilities and employment opportunities.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/00763/MAO. The overall consultation expiry date is Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Similar plans were submitted in 2020 for up to 74 new homes, but this application was “not determined”.