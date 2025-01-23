Plans submitted for new children's home in Bedford

5, The Sidings, Bedford Screenshot Google Streetview Image Capture September 2014 (C)Google 2025 Blurring provided by Visual Watermark Image: LDRS

Applicants for a new children’s home in Bedford said there is “clearly a need” in the area for suitable housing for vulnerable children.

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to change the use of 5, The Sidings to a children’s home for up to two children

The application added that the proposal would have a “similar impact” to a typical dwelling.

Adding that it could therefore operate “without detriment” to the surrounding environment or neighbouring properties.

If approved the children’s home would provide accommodation for up to (but no more than) two children aged between 7 and 18.

As well as being permanent residents of the care home, the children would be cared for by “trained carers” 24/7, with two carers working at the property during daytime hours and two staying overnight at the property.

A house manager will also be present during the week.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/00042/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Monday, February 10, 2025.