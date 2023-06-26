Previous plans to demolish The Cricketers Arms were refused

The Cricketers Arms, Goldington Road

A revised planning application to convert a Bedford pub has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

In November, an application to demolish The Cricketers Arms, Goldington Road, to build five apartments was refused.

Reasons included “the loss of an essential local facility” and that the proposal would “not contribute positively or enhance the character, quality and identity of the local area”.

A similar plan to demolish the pub was also refused in January last year.

However, the new application is to retain a public house at ground floor level and provide residential accommodation in the form of a house in multiple occupation (HMO) at ground and first floor level.

The applicants said this new proposal would retain an “essential local facility”, improve the appearance of the property thereby “enhance this part of the Conservation Area”.

If approved, the proposal will provide six single bedrooms for six people, three shared bathrooms, and a “large” communal kitchen space with a dining area. The plans show two of the bedrooms plus kitchen area located behind the front and rear bar of the pub.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01336/FUL.