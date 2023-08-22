Plans show layout of 20 new homes in Wootton - including 6 affordable homes

The plans showing the proposed layout have been submitted to Bedford Borough Council

Proposed Site Plan Rev-F Source Bedford Borough Council Planning Portal

Plans showing the proposed layout of 20 new homes in Wootton have been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The council granted outline planning permission for the Keeley Lane development in November.

This reserved matters application sets out the proposed layout for the new homes, public open space, and landscaping.

Keeley Lane, Wootton, Bedfordshire. Pic John Guinn LDRS

The applicants propose a mix of 14 market dwellings, and six affordable. Affordable housing would be one two-bed bungalow, three two-bed homes and two three-bed homes – while market dwellings would be six three-bed homes, two four-bed homes and six five-bed homes

The plans add that 11 of the dwellings will be Category 2 (accessible and adaptable dwellings).

The applicants said that the built form is of “low density and is visually in keeping” with the area.

It is proposed that the plots will be arranged in three main clusters to create an “organic structure that reflects surrounding development”.

The applicants said their proposal demonstrate that the development constitutes “good design” and complies with the Borough Council’s technical requirements.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01578/MAR. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, September 15, 2023.